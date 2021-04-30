According to The Sun, Huddersfield Town ace Lewis O’Brien is being eyed up by Newcastle United as manager Steve Bruce searches for midfield reinforcements.

The Magpies are reportedly eyeing up new midfield additions this summer, with loan star Joe Willock their prime target. The Arsenal youngster has been a big hit since joining on a temporary basis in January.

However, the Gunners’ £20m asking price could put Newcastle United off a permanent deal. Now, it has been claimed they are lining up Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien as a potential alternative.

The Sun has claimed the Terriers midfielder is on Newcastle’s radar as a “cheaper” option.

Valued at just £4m, Huddersfield could have a fight on their hands if they want to keep O’Brien. The 22-year-old has impressed in the middle of the park for Carlos Corberan’s side, holding down a starting spot.

O’Brien has played in 40 Championship games this campaign, netting three goals and laying on three assists. The Terriers academy graduate has featured in a number of positions, playing as an attacking midfielder or on the left-hand side as well as his favoured role in central midfield.

Since breaking into the senior side, the former Bradford City loan man has notched up 79 appearances for Huddersfield across all competitions.

O’Brien has been linked with a move away from the John Smith’s Stadium already this season. Norwich City and Brentford have both been said keen, while Burnley are also said to have taken an interest.

Former Huddersfield Town man Calum Woods has previously tipped the Colchester-born youngster for a future in the Premier League, so it will be interesting to see if he makes the step up this summer.