According to Claret and Hugh, West Ham United are talking to Brentford hotshot Ivan Toney’s representatives over a potential summer transfer.

The Bees star has been subject of significant transfer interest over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

Toney’s performances are said to have caught the eyes of Arsenal, Leeds United and West Ham United. Now, a fresh report has emerged revealing the extent of the Hammers’ interest in the Brentford striker.

As per Claret and Hugh, West Ham have been in contact with Toney’s representatives as they look to steal a march on the competition for his signature.

David Moyes’ men are in the market for a new striker this summer. Michail Antonio is their only natural centre-forward after Sebastien Haller was sold to Ajax in the January transfer window, leaving them limited in terms of options upfront.

The report adds that Wolves and Crystal Palace are also among the sides taking an interest in the 25-year-old.

With a host of top clubs keen, it will be interesting to see how Toney’s situation pans out this summer. His future with Brentford will likely ride on whether or not they can win promotion this season, so the Bees will be hoping they can successfully make their way through the play-offs.

Toney has been a revelation since joining Brentford last summer. The former Newcastle United striker has netted 29 goals and laid on 10 assists in 49 outings, starring for Thomas Frank’s side.

He earned the move after a stunning 2019/20 season with Peterborough United, in which he scored 24 times in 32 League One games.