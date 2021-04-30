Nottingham Forest have identified Jack Clarke on a list of potential signings this summer, according to The Athletic.

Forest Boss Chris Hughton has made it clear that he wants strengthen his side this summer, as he looks to finish in a top six place next season.

Therefore, according to this report Clarke is on the Reds’ potential target list. The youngster spent the second half of the season on loan at Stoke City, before he returned to his parent club after picking up an ankle injury, which has ended his campaign.

Clarke came through the academy at Leeds United, before completing a big money move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in 2019. He returned to Leeds on loan before having spells at QPR last season and made 14 appearances for Stoke this term.

Before joining Stoke, the youngster made his debut for Tottenham earlier in the season, coming off the bench in a Europa League victory over LASK Linz in October.

Clarke also went to feature against Ludogorets and Marine in the FA Cup, before eventually moving to the Bet365 stadium in January.

It’s been a bit of a struggle for Chris Hughton’s men this season before and even after he came in as boss. His side have struggled in front of goal and it is now expected that Hughton will make changes this summer.

He has made recruiting players who can help his goal-shy side a priority, and Clarke is said to be among those Forest have registered an interest in taking on loan, according to The Athletic.

However, they are not the only ones who seem to be interested about a possible move this summer. It looks Tottenham may be fielding a lot of calls this summer about Clarke.