Speaking to Teesside Live ahead of their trip to Luton Town, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock revealed winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is unlikely to play in the club’s last two games of the season.

Following their visit to Kenilworth Road this weekend, Middlesbrough take on bottom club Wycombe Wanderers at the Riverside. However, they will need to play both games without the help of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Since signing on Deadline Day on February 1st, the winger has played nine times for the club. In that time he has scored one goal, against Stoke City in the 3-0 win, and grabbed the assist for Sam Morsy’s goal in the 2-1 defeat to Swansea City.

After being released from previous club Cardiff City in September, Mendez-Laing did not play football until he joined Middlesbrough. Therefore his fitness levels have not been at full capacity and he has struggled to really make an impact on the pitch and be given regular playing time.

Although he is improving week by week, Neil Warnock confirmed he is unlikely to play against Luton or Wycombe before the season ends.

“Mendez-Laing is getting better but he’s touch and go so I doubt he will feature again,” he said.

“His contract is up so he has to look after himself, wherever he is for pre-season. I can’t expect him to come back for one game if he’s not right.”

There is still a chance that Middlesbrough could offer the 29-year-old a contract extension. His deal is up in June and will become a free agent as things stand, but the club are likely to explore the option of keeping him at the Riverside for a longer period, if Warnock so wishes.

The pair worked together during their time at Cardiff City between 2017 and 2019. Warnock moved to Boro a year later and Mendez-Laing followed the following February.