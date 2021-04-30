According to an exclusive report from Football League World, Middlesbrough are planning to sign Lee Burge from rivals Sunderland this summer.

Burge is out of contract at Sunderland in June and will become a free agent, meaning Middlesbrough would be able to sign the player for no transfer fee.

Along with the goalkeeper, they have been linked to both striker Charlie Wyke and winger and former-Boro player Jordan Jones.

With Marcus Bettinelli returning to his parent club Fulham following the conclusion of his loan spell and Jordan Archer’s current deal ending in the coming months, Middlesbrough will likely be without their first and second choice goalkeepers next season.

Youngster Sol Brynn will be pushing to be included and will be given a chance to show what he is capable of in either of the club’s next two games against Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers. Dejan Stojanovic, who started as Boro’s number one last season will return from his loan in Germany and could be in contention.

However, it is believed Boro boss Neil Warnock is looking to sign a new shot stopper and has now identified Burge as a potential new acquisition ahead of the up and coming transfer window.

He has impressed for the Black Cats so far this season, playing 39 times and keeping 18 clean sheets in the process. His performances recently earned him a place in the League One team of the season and Sunderland could yet offer him a new contract before his deal ends.

The 28-year-old previously plied his trade at Coventry City. He came through the academy system at St. Andrews, making his debut in 2014 for the club. He signed for Sunderland in 2019.