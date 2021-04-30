Norwich City boss sends feint ‘hands off’ message to Arsenal, Aston Villa over £40million Buendia
Norwich City boss Daniel Farke spoke to the press today ahead of his side’s Championship clash v Reading tomorrow, mentioning the future of Arsenal and Aston Villa target Emi Buendia.
Norwich City can clinch the Championship crown by avoiding defeat at home to Reading tomorrow. It’s been another stellar season in the second-tier following their relegation last year, with Farke claiming his second Championship title in three years at Carrow Road.
One of his stars of the season has been Buendia – the newly crowned Championship Player of the Season has 14 goals and 16 assists to his name in the league so far, having been a long-term target of Arsenal’s.
The Gunners have been courting the Argentine throughout and recently, Aston Villa have joined the race and have been urged to seal the £40million transfer.
Speaking to Norwich City today, Farke had this to say on Buendia:
We have Emi on a long-term contract and it’s a joy to have him in the team. The supporters love him and hopefully he can shine in the future for us.
Buendia endured a summer of speculation which seemingly hindered his start to the season. As Farke explains though, he quickly found his form and has fired Norwich City to potentially within one game of the title.
He’s contracted to the club until 2024. Farke in his press conference today gave off the impression that Buendia will be staying at Carrow Road past this season, but interest in bound to pick up in the summer.
It’ll be a huge win if Norwich can fend off the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa. With Premier League football back at Norwich they might be able to keep hold off Buendia for a little longer, but fans won’t hold their breath.