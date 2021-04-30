Norwich City boss Daniel Farke spoke to the press today ahead of his side’s Championship clash v Reading tomorrow, mentioning the future of Arsenal and Aston Villa target Emi Buendia.

Norwich City can clinch the Championship crown by avoiding defeat at home to Reading tomorrow. It’s been another stellar season in the second-tier following their relegation last year, with Farke claiming his second Championship title in three years at Carrow Road.

One of his stars of the season has been Buendia – the newly crowned Championship Player of the Season has 14 goals and 16 assists to his name in the league so far, having been a long-term target of Arsenal’s.

The Gunners have been courting the Argentine throughout and recently, Aston Villa have joined the race and have been urged to seal the £40million transfer.

Speaking to Norwich City today, Farke had this to say on Buendia: