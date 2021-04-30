QPR assistant manager John Eustace has looked ahead to his side’s weekend clash v Stoke City, in the absence of manager Mark Warburton.

Warburton was unavailable to speak to the press this morning due to an ongoing knee injury but Eustace say’s he should be in attendance tomorrow.

His side travel to Stoke City on the back to consecutive away wins in the Championship, heading into the weekend in 10th-place of the Championship table.

A win could boost the Rs as high as 8th after what’s been a remarkable turnaround since the turn of the year. When asked what has most pleased him about this season, Eustace told QPR:

We’ve been some tough periods this season and the character of the group maybe would’ve been questioned a little bit last year or possibly the year before. But the character of the younger boys has really come through and it’s made them a lot stronger and I think you can really see that in the second half of the season. The likes of Ilias (Chair), the likes of Yoann (Barbet), Rob Dickie, they’ve really stood up to the plate.

Chair has arguably been QPR’s best performer this season. He went into this campaign with added pressure following the departure of Ebere Eze but with eight goals to his name from midfield in the Championship, Warburton will be proud of the 23-year-old.

Barbet too has been excellent and has formed a strong defensive partnership alongside Dickie, who joined from Oxford United ahead last summer.

The signs are positive going into next season. QPR will be looking to mount a top-six push but a lot needs to fall into place in the summer for that to happen, and for now Warburton and Eustace will be focused on finishing this season strongly.

Stoke is another tricky assignment for the Rs but given their recent form, and Stoke’s winless game stretching back five games now, QPR will head there full of confidence.