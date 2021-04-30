Crewe Alexandra midfielder Owen Dale is a target for Sunderland, Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town this summer, according to Football Insider.

Dale, who is 22 years old has got 12 goals this season for David Artell’s side this season, including the two in the 2-2 draw to Charlton on Tuesday night.

A recruitment source has told Football Insider that Dale has caught the eye of many EFL teams, especially in the Championship.

League One promotion hopefuls Sunderland are also understood to be keen on a deal.

Dale has been very impressive for Crewe in recent months and that form has earned him December’s League One Player of the Month award, as he scored four goals across six games.

The Sky Bet League One Manager and Player of the Month winners for December are… Steve Cotterill – @shrewsweb

Owen Dale – @crewealexfchttps://t.co/gQHopFSIZ3#EFL | #SkyBetLeagueOne pic.twitter.com/ApsqPGR53K — Sky Bet League One (@SkyBetLeagueOne) January 8, 2021

He is tipped to be the latest star to graduate from the famed Crewe academy after taking giant strides following the club’s promotion to League One.

In 2018, Dale signed a new contract at Crewe, which included the option for Crewe to extend that deal by another two years.

It was then reported last summer, that the club chose to activate this clause and now his current deal runs until 2022.

The 22-year-old is very versatile and can play anywhere across the front four. However, Artell has mainly used Dale as a right-winger this season.

He has played 46 times across all competitions this season, with his goals helping Crewe secure League One safety.

He also impressed the EFL Trophy win over Bolton, scoring one and chipping in with an assist.

As a teenager Dale also had spells at non-league sides Altrincham and Witton Albion.

Dale has come all the way through the youth ranks to become an integral part of Crewe’s front-line and now it seems he could possible be making a step up in his career.