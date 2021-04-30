According to an exclusive report from ESPN, Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence is attracting attention from Premier League sides Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton, as well as Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.

Spence is facing an uncertain future at Middlesbrough. The right-back, who is also able to play at right wing-back and right-midfield, has had a string of poor performances in the first-team this season, with manager Neil Warnock labelling him ‘irresponsible’ in recent weeks.

Warnock wants players who give their all week in week out and Spence is not hitting the mark as things stand. The youngster has a total of two years remaining on his current deal at the Riverside but is looking increasingly likely to depart the club this summer.

The report states that Middlesbrough are prepared to sell and will listen to offers of £5 million or above for the 20-year-old. Wolves are said to be leading the race for the player in demand, but face competition from fellow Premier League side Everton, as well as Rangers in Scotland.

Everton are also pursuing a deal to sign Norwich City right-back Max Aarons however and are presumably targeting Spence as a back-up option to the England U21 international.

Tottenham Hotspur also previously registered an interest, although it is not yet known whether this will be reignited ahead of the summer transfer window.

As things stand, Middlesbrough have Anfernee Dijskteel and Darnell Fisher as right-backs who will presumably play in Spence’s place if he departs. Dael Fry, Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair are others who have played their in the past when needed.