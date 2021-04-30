Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, Rotherham United, Preston and Fleetwood Town are all interested in signing Will Boyle this summer, according to Football Insider.

The centre-back has been an integral part of Cheltenham’s successful promotion bid this season and his performances now seem to have caught the eye of fellow EFL teams.

A recruitment source has told Football Insider, that many teams from League One to the Championship are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old.

Boyle was named last night alongside fellow teammate Chris Hussey and his manager Michael Duff in the League Two team of the year at the EFL awards.

That is despite the centre-back missing a large part of the season due to a knee ligament injury. He played every single minute of Cheltenham’s opening 27 league games before being sidelined in February.

Boyle managed to return to action earlier this month and scored against Tranmere and Grimsby Town. However, he suffered a recurrence of the injury and looks unlikely to play again this term.

As well as being a rock in defence, Boyle has proved himself as a potent attacking threat this season.

The centre-back has scored seven goals contributed a further three assist for Cheltenham in all competitions this season.

It’s now believed that his several impressive performances have the caught the eye of many Championship teams alone.

Boyle already has two second-tier appearances under his belt after coming through the youth ranks at Huddersfield Town.

The 25-year-old has also played across the boarder in Scotland where he made 11 appearances for Kilmarnock, before he joined Cheltenham in 2017.

Boyle has made a total of 163 appearances and scored 22 goals for the Robins to date. However, could he have made his last appearance in a Cheltenham shirt.