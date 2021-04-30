QPR striker Lyndon Dykes has this morning been linked with all of Burnley, Fulham and West Brom.

Dykes, 25, joined QPR from Livingston last summer. He’s endured a season of two halves in West London, the first a real struggle for the Scotland no.9 but the second a prosperous one.

Six goals in his last six outings has taken his Championship tally to 12 in 40 appearances for the Rs, in his first season in English football.

Now though, TEAMtalk have reported that Dykes is wanted by Burnley, Fulham, and West Brom ahead of a potential summer move.

The news has obviously sparked a strong reaction from QPR fans who’ve really grown to love Dykes over the past month.

He came under a lot of scrutiny during the first half of the campaign but kept his head down, and is now reaping the rewards of his hard work.

See how these QPR fans reacted to Dykes’ Premier League links this morning:

Fulham linked with DYKES 😳 https://t.co/z8pi8uP7Ae — Jack Nichols (@jacknichols82) April 30, 2021

He picks up a bit of form and the prem clubs come straight in 😂 — Louie W12 (@LouieQPR) April 30, 2021

be a shame to see him go so early into his good form but if we get some hefty profit i wouldn’t be that fussed https://t.co/WcHnmCNSxD — Sim (@simeonlucas19) April 30, 2021

Hes not going anywhere. https://t.co/rwBQI8Wrjy — Conor Wells #StopOnlineAbuse (@CW_Wells123) April 30, 2021

They can’t have him 👊🏽 — Sambo (@WestIslandSambo) April 30, 2021