Swansea City’s Freddie Woodman can claim the Championship’s Golden Glove award this weekend – the man on loan from Newcastle United was wanted by Arsenal in January.

Woodman, 24, is nearing the end of a season consecutive loan spell at Swansea City. The Englishman has gained some valuable experience over the past two seasons, and might have a lot to show for it at the end of this campaign.

The Swans currently sit in 5th-place of the Championship table, securing a play-off place for a second season running under Steve Cooper.

Impressively for Woodman, he’s kept 20 clean sheets in 43 Championship appearances this season, conceding just 35 goals.

A clean sheet at home to Derby County tomorrow could hand him the Golden Glove award for the 2020/21 Championship season:

Amid the talk of possible changes, you'd suspect Freddie Woodman is desperate to play for Swansea against Derby tomorrow. A clean sheet for him against the Rams (or if Tim Krul concedes against Reading) will see him win the Golden Glove award!

Woodman’s future remains unclear at this moment. There’s been calls for him to return to Newcastle United and take the no.1 spot there, but there’s also been strong links to Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta had been eyeing a goalkeeper throughout the season and noted Woodman as the Gunners’ next potential, long-term stopper.

A move wouldn’t materialise in January and links have seemingly died down since. Yesterday though, reports emerged claiming that Swansea would look into a permanent move should they achieve promotion this season.

Woodman is the son of former Arsenal coach and now Bromley manager Andy Woodman, and he claimed at the start of the month that Freddie wanted to become Newcastle’s no.1 in time.

That leaves the door wide open as to where Woodman will be playing next season. The Premier League is definitely calling the 24-year-old and with three possible destinations to choose from, where he might end up is anyone’s guess.