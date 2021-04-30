QPR striker Lyndon Dykes is wanted by Fulham, West Bromwich Albion and Burnley, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The QPR attacker is attracting interest from elsewhere going into the summer.

Dykes, who is 24 years old, has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season and the Hoops could face a battle to keep hold of him over the coming months.

Fulham and West Brom will be back in the Championship next term and could see him as someone to fire them back into the Premier League, whilst Burnley may want him to add more competition and depth to their attacking department.



QPR swooped to sign Dykes from Livingston last summer and he penned a four-year deal with the London club.

The Queensland-born forward started his career in his native Australia with spells at Mudgeeraba and Merribac before moving to Scotland for a brief spell at Queen of the South in 2014 but returned down under shortly after.

Dykes spent a year back in Australia and played for Redlands United, Gold Coast City and Surfers Paradise Apollo before going back to Queen of the South in June 2016.

He went onto become a regular for the Doonhamers and was later snapped up by Livingston in January 2019.

Dykes impressed in Scotland and QPR saw off plenty of competition to land him last year.

However, they could face some interest in him this summer with Fulham, West Brom and Burnley keen.