Bristol Rovers are keen to keep hold of skipper Luke Leahy, as detailed in a report by Bristol Live.

The left-back currently faces an uncertain future at the Memorial Ground but Bristol Rovers hope to strike a new deal with him.

Leahy, who is 28 years old, is in ongoing negotiations with Joey Barton’s side over staying.

The Pirates have been relegated to League Two and will be looking to build a squad capable of promotion this summer.

Leahy has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Bristol Rovers and has been a shining light for them this term despite the team having a dreadful season.

The defender joined the Gas in 2019 and has been a key player for them since then.

Leahy started his career at Rugby Town before joining Falkirk in 2012 after trials at Birmingham City, Bradford City and Peterborough United.

He went on to play 158 games for the Scottish side before moving to England four years ago to sign for Walsall.

Leahy spent two years with the Saddlers in League One and played 105 times for them before leaving when his contract expired a couple of years ago.

Bristol Rovers have a big summer in store and keeping him would be a shrewd move.

However, after his impressive past season Leahy could be attracting interest from elsewhere and may be thrown a League One lifeline by someone.