Liverpool youngster Sepp van den Berg wants to return to Preston North End next season, as per a report by the Liverpool Echo.

The defender joined Preston North End in January and is enjoying his time in the Championship.

Van den Berg, who is 19 years old, has made 14 appearances for the Lilywhites and is keen to return there for the next campaign.

He was wanted by Preston’s rivals Blackburn Rovers in January, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph, but ended up moving to Deepdale in a deal that saw Ben Davies head the other way to Merseyside.

Van den Berg started his career at PEC Zwolle and broke into their senior side a couple of years ago. He made 23 appearances for the Eredivisie outfit before Liverpool took notice and lured him to England in June 2019.

The Reds paid an initial £1.3 million to sign him, a fee that could potentially rise to £4.4 million over the coming years.

He has since made four appearances in cup competitions for the Premier League giants and is still waiting for his league debut.

Liverpool gave him the green light to leave on loan this past winter to get some first-team experience under his belt and he appears to be loving life at Deepdale.

Van den Berg is interested in to returning to Preston this summer and it will be interesting to see if he does.