Sheffield Wednesday welcome Nottingham Forest tomorrow. The Owls could be relegated if they fail to win and Derby County avoid defeat at Swansea City, with Rotherham United in action against Blackburn Rovers.

It’s become a pivotal game in Wednesday’s season and it won’t be easy – Nottingham Forest have proved hard to beat under Chris Hughton, if uninspiring at times.

Speaking to YorkshireLive ahead of the clash, Wednesday’s assistant manager Jamie Smith had this to say on tomorrow’s opponents:

It will be a tough game. Chris sets up his teams to be really well organised. They are a well-organised outfit and tough to break down. They have got some real good individuals who can cause you problems. We have to be at it.

Neither side are in great form going into tomorrow – Wednesday have won just one of their last five in the Championship, having suffered defeat at Middlesbrough last time out and with Forest winless in four.

The former Brighton boss came in over October after Sabri Lamouchi’s losing start to the season. He’s struggled to really get his Forest side firing but they’ve picked up some good results since he’s come in, and so his side shouldn’t be taken lightly tomorrow.

Hughton’s side are safe from relegation now. They’ve had a testing season and find themselves 17th in the Championship table as it stands – 12 points ahead of Wednesday in 23rd.

Darren Moore won’t be present at tomorrow’s game as he recovers from from health complications but he’ll need his side to throw everything at Forest if they’re to stand a chance of Championship survival.