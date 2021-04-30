MK Dons star Scott Fraser is back on Hull City’s radar, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The left-sided midfielder was wanted by Hull City last year but ended up moving to MK Dons.

Fraser, who is 26 years old, has had an impressive past season for Russell Martin’s side and has scored 14 goals in all competitions.

The Daily Record suggested Barnsley also wanted him last summer, whilst the Sunderland Echo said Sunderland were also keen.

Hull are back in the Championship next term and can seal the League One title tomorrow with a win over Wigan Athletic.

Grant McCann’s side will be in the hunt for reinforcements to their squad this summer and Fraser is someone who would boost their midfield department.

Fraser started his career at Dundee United and played 106 games for the Scottish side, scoring 15 goals before his move to England in 2018.

Burton Albion came calling and he caught the eye for the Brewers over the past two years before the likes of Barnsley, Hull and Sunderland took notice.

MK Dons raised eyebrows when they managed to fend off competition from elsewhere and sign him last summer but they could face a battle to keep hold of him now.

Martin’s side are under no pressure to sell him but may be tempted to cash in if Hull cough up a big fee.