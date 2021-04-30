Bolton Wanderers are interested in Kilmarnock’s Greg Kiltie, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The winger has emerged on Bolton Wanderers’ radar going into the summer transfer window.

Kiltie, who is 24 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season and Kilmarnock are facing a battle to keep hold of him.

Bolton have identified him as someone to bolster their attacking options with the Trotters on the brink of being back in League One next term.

Ian Evatt’s side will have to face competition from St Johnstone for his signature, with the Saints eager to keep him in Scotland.

Kiltie has had an impressive past season for Killie and has made 28 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals and five assists.

The Scotland youth international has been on their books for his whole career to date and has played 129 games for them now.

He has also spent time away on loan at Queen of the South, Greenock Morton and Dunfermline Athletic in the past.

Evatt has done a good job at Bolton since taking over last summer and they have done well by sticking with him.

They are closing in on a return to the third tier for the next campaign and Kiltie is someone who would give them something different going forward.

Bolton will need to see off interest from St Johnstone to land him though.