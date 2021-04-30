Sheffield Wednesday’s assistant manager Jamie Smith has given an injury update on his side ahead of their Championship clash v Nottingham Forest tomorrow.

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Nottingham Forest knowing that anything less than a win could see them relegated into League One.

It’s a huge game for the Owls but they’ll be without Tom Lees. Speaking to YorkshireLive this morning, Smith gave this update on the defender:

“There was no fracture or break. It is ligament damage. He won’t be ready for the next two matches.

“It’s a difficult time for Leesy. I’m sure he will be fine.”

Lees was hauled off during the 3-1 defeat v Middlesbrough last time, and with his contract out in the summer he may well have played his last game for the club.

Elsewhere in defence, Smith could be boosted by the returns of Chey Dunkley and Joost van Aken tomorrow.

“They could potentially be involved. They have trained this week,” he said.

Sheffield Wednesday currently sit four points from safety. Derby County currently sit in 21st and face Swansea City tomorrow, and a win for Wednesday at home to Forest could make for a final day showdown against the Rams.

Wednesday travel to Pride Park next weekend. Rotherham United meanwhile are still wedged in between Wednesday and Derby, level on points with the Owls but with a game in hand on both sides.

Darren Moore will be absent for tomorrow’s game and he could see his Sheffield Wednesday side drop into League One. It’s been coming all season, but the Owls still have a glimmer of hope.