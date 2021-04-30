QPR are weighing up a move for Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The centre-back has been identified by QPR as a potential summer target.

Porteous, who is 22 years old, was wanted by Millwall in January but the Lions failed to lure him away from Scotland.

However, their rivals QPR could now swoop in at the end of this season and bring him down to London.

Porteous is a product of Hibernian’s academy and has risen up through their youth ranks.

He was loaned out to Edinburgh City to gain some experience before making his first-team debut for Hibs against Montrose in 2017.

The defender has since gone on to play 87 times for the Edinburgh outfit, chipping in with eight goals from defence.

Porteous still has another couple of years left on his contract at Easter Road so they are under no financial pressure to sell him just yet. QPR could try and tempt them into cashing in though as they look to boost their defensive department in preparation for next season.

The Hoops are currently 10th in the Championship and will already have one eye on the summer as they look to improve next term.

Hibs will face a battle to keep hold of Porteous over the coming months and it will be interesting to see if Millwall rekindle their interest in him as well.