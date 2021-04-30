Millwall and Preston North End are ‘leading the race’ to sign former Liverpool youngster Cameron Brannagan, reports Football Insider.

Brannagan, 24, has featured 29 times in League One for play-off hopefuls Oxford United this season.

Formerly of Liverpool, Brannagan graduated through the club’s youth ranks and went on to make three Premier League appearances for the Reds, leaving to join Oxford United permanently in 2018.

Since, he’s racked up over 100 league appearances for the club – 136 in all competitions and with 15 goals to his name.

Shortly after the start of the 2015/16 season when Brannagan had been handed an extended contract for his performances with Liverpool’s U21 side, Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool Echo of the midfielder:

I saw enough (of Brannagan) that I can say congratulations to both sides for this new contract. He’s a great young guy. I like his style. For his age he brings everything you need for a midfield player he wants to play football, he’s strong, he’s clear, he’s cool. It’s not easy for these guys to train for the first time with a new manager and think always ‘he’s going to make a final judgement’ or something like this. That’s not how I work but these guys don’t know this. I enjoy working with these guys. He’s really a talent.

Having fallen short of breaking into Klopp’s ifrst-team, Brannagan has since gained some quality experience in League One and now a Championship move could well be on the cards.

Millwall and Preston are the front-runners. The Lions had a January bid for Brannagan knocked back, and Football Insider reports that they tried to sign him last summer as well.

He has two years left on his Oxford contract and so a transfer fee will be required for either Preston or Millwall to snap him up this summer.

Brannagan then could be taking off on his route back to the Premier League, and could yet prove Liverpool wrong for letting him go.