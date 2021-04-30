Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge has been named in the League One Team of the Season, alongside Luke O’Nien, Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke.

The Sunderland stopper has stirred debate right throughout this season – he ‘s featured 39 times in League One for the Black Cats but fans have grown increasingly displeased with his performances.

The 28-year-old has become more uncertain as the season’s grown. He’s often prone to an individual mistake with some of them having proved costly in the second-half of this campaign.

Needless to say, Burge’s inclusion in the League One Team of the Season has drawn a humoured response from Sunderland fans, who feel his place might not be deserved.

As for Lee Johnson, his side are now winless in seven and run the risk of dropping out of the top-six entirely in their remaining two games of the season.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Burge:

Burge has been pretty bog standard, most of his clean sheets came from the defence being on top form — Tom Cooper 🌹 (@Coopertom94) April 29, 2021

Lee Burge. He's a poor keeper in my opinion, he's been protected by a relatively decent central defence. — Ian Greenfield (@igfield73) April 30, 2021

Burge is dreadful, good keepers win you games but he hasn’t done this, he has cost us games though. — Nerdy McNerdface (@JohnnyR1Red) April 29, 2021

O’Nien & Burge 😂😂😂😂😂 — Ryan James (@ryjamessy) April 29, 2021

Lee Burge really 🤣🤣🤣 — Baz (@paulbasnett10) April 30, 2021

Burge is probably the worst keeper in League 1. — Neil Graham (@NeilGraham81) April 30, 2021