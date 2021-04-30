Millwall manager Gary Rowett has admitted that on loan midfielder Ryan Woods ‘may not be here next year’, with the Stoke City man set to return to his parent club in the summer.

Woods, 27, has been on loan at Millwall for the past season-and-a-half. He initially joined in the January transfer window of last season, signing again ahead of this season for the full term.

He’s racked up 39 Championship appearances this season but was left on the bench during the 1-0 defeat v Watford last weekend.

Speaking to NewsAtDen, Rowett explained his reasoning behind the decision:

I felt as though it was important that we looked at Maikel [Kieftenbeld] and Billy [Mitchell], who are under contract next season, together. Woodsy’s been brilliant for me for 18 months now. I think he’s only missed a couple of games recently which is not much compared to some players. He’s been a regular starter. Again, he’s under contract at Stoke for next season. Unless there’s clarity either way I think we have to appreciate he might not be here next year.

Woods has been a useful player to Rowett, but has often proved divisive with the Lions fans.

Either way, he’s been utilised well in his 18-month stint at The Den, having racked up 57 Championship appearances in total for the club.

Where he’ll stand at Stoke City next season remains unknown. Michael O’Neill has a lot of loan players departing himself and so he could yet find a use for Woods next time round.

If not, he’s a favourite of Rowett’s and so the Millwall boss could look to bring him back on a permanent basis should the opportunity be available.

He may well have dropped a hint in the above quotes that he wants to bring Woods back permanently by saying he might not be at The Den next time round, but nothing is as yet known.

Up next for his side is a home clash v Bristol City this weekend.