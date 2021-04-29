Reading started this season on fire, racing out to an early lead after a string of victories before falling by the wayside as bad form set in.

They currently sit in 7th place and their drop in form will see them miss out on a play-off with the gap to Barnsley too wide to bridge with the two games left that they have.

Part of the reason behind their better play this season has been teen attacking midfielder Michael Olise who has been honoured by the EFL:

Olise at Reading – this season’s output

Frenchman Olise arrived at Reading in 2015 from Chelsea’s youth set-up. He arrived at Stamford Bridge from Manchester City.

The London-born youngster of dual French/English heritage broke into the Royals first-team picture in 2019 and has gone on to make 71 appearances, scoring 6 goals and providing 12 assists.

It is his form this season for Reading that has rightly seen him earn this accolade. In 42 games for the Berkshire club, Olise has scored 6 goals and laid on 10 assists – the bulk of his first-team output in its entirety.

Season performance brings big guns to the table

Olise’s performances in getting those 6 goals and 10 assists this season has made a number of big sides sit up and take interest.

Over the last few months, the young attacking midfielder has seen interest from the likes of Premier League trio Leeds United, Chelsea and Arsenal credited with interest alongside Serie A giants AC Milan.

Olise is said to have an £8m release clause although certain sources refute this. Whatever the level of a protective clause that he has, with Reading failing to gain promotion this season, a bid for him is sure to come in during the summer.