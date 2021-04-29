Wayne Rooney’s Derby County side go into the final two games of the season not knowing what division they’ll be playing in next season, capping a season of misery and uncertainty at Pride Park.

The damned job at Derby County looks to have another managerial victim in the making. Rooney having long wanted to become a manager after his playing days was finally granted that wish when he was named as one of four interim coaches back in November.

Rooney was clearly the head honcho within that quartet, soon after stepping down from playing duties to focus solely on managing the side. Initially, Rooney’s appointment in the interim was seen as an unwise move and that’s since been the case. But as much as Rooney has failed in his first experience of management, the club has woefully failed him.

Looking back at Rooney’s appointment and then his permanent appoint in Janaury, it was something of an calculated risk from the board, and perhaps an understandable eagerness from Rooney to set off on his first managerial venture.

His final Championship game before being named as the club’s permanent manager was a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday which left the Rams in 21st – the position they sit in now. They sat above the drop zone only on goal difference at the time but on the back of some sustained form following Phillip Cocu’s dismissal, with Rooney then going on to win six of his first nine games as the permanent figure…Then came the injury to Bielik.

For many, it’s one of several defining points of this season. Derby have won just four games since he was ruled out at the start of February and his absence has left an untenable void in its wake. Whilst it might give Rooney some mitigation, he must still be held accountable for how individual performances have worsened right across the pitch.

Those younger players who were starting to shine under Philip Cocu – Jason Knight and Louie Sibley to name a couple – have seen their progression stifled with Rooney at the helm, whilst the likes of Andre Wisdom, Max Bird, Kamil Jozwiak and Martyn Waghorn have all been scapegoated at one point or another this season.

To a player, Rooney finds this Derby County side in a worse state than it was when he came in. But of course, on-pitch matters only tell half the story.

Now in the midst of a second delaying takeover bid, Derby County’s season of misfortune off the field has attributed to the downfall on the pitch. Optimism was initially rife with Sheikh Khaled looking a cert to take the reigns from Mel Morris at one point, with his mystical millions promising a new era at Pride Park.

In a typically Derby fashion, that ounce of hope was slowly ground into nothingness. Morris would eventually lose patient with the cold-footed Khaled and soon after turn to Erik Alonso – the Boxing Spaniard yet to celebrate his 30th birthday, whose ongoing bid remains so as the EFL nit picks his proposal.

Suspicions grow with everyday that his take over stalls. His Indonesian backer, Raja Sapta Oktohari, is also drawing suspicion and is due to come under the EFL’s spotlight, though with Rooney seeming content with questions on the takeover process in his press conference earlier today, it could suggest that all is well.

What might come next for the club remains the biggest uncertainty of all, but if this season in the Championship has taught us one thing it’s that the previously yearned for ‘experienced manager’ isn’t always the answer. This season alone, the Championship has welcomed the weathered likes of Chris Hughton, Nigel Pearson, Tony Pulis, Aitor Karanka and all have struggled with the ever-changing pace of the Championship.

Look towards the top – Daniel Farke and Xisco Munoz have both achieved promotion with their respective teams, both innovative in their ways, both relatively young in the game and with both their sides standing head and shoulders above their rivals. Rooney has a way to go if he’s to ever reach those heights, and given his apparent loss of the changing room, a summer overhaul from top to bottom seems the only mediate to Derby’s problems.

The blatant fact for the Rams is that this free-fall won’t stop until the club has some sort of stability. An owner in place, a philosophy and a budget of some sort. Rooney has already been backed by Alonso to carry on into next season and if he can somehow stop the rot, and end this season more comfortably than is currently, then it might just give him a foothold in reclaiming the faith of both his players and the fans.