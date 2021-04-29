According to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough trio Connor Malley, Jack Robinson and Sam Folarin are likely to be loaned out this summer.

Both Malley and Folarin have been given their Middlesbrough debuts this season. The former was Man of the Match in Boro’s win over Rotherham United last week, whereas the latter played earlier in the season prior to an injury.

Folarin even scored in the game against Brentford in the FA Cup Third Round and was given his Championship bow a couple of months later.

Robinson is an exciting left sided player who has been named amongst the substitutes in Middlesbrough’s last two games as they have beaten both Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday. He will be hoping for his debut in either of the club’s next two games against Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers.

The report states that both Malley and Folarin are likely to depart on loan this summer, whereas Robinson ‘would benefit’ from a temporary move away from the Riverside in the coming months.

Middlesbrough are likely to delve into the market in a bid to overhaul the playing squad this summer. Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher have already left, whereas the likes of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Jordan Archer, and Marvin Johnson are nearing the end of their current contracts.

Equally, Yannick Bolasie, Neeskens Kebano and Marcus Bettinelli will finish their loans and return to their parent clubs in the Premier League with Everton and Fulham respectively.

Given the youngster trio expected to leave on loan this would also leave them with even less options. However, because of this, there is still the chance that Malley, Folarin and Robinson could be more useful staying put, especially given they have impressed and purse strings are tight at present.