According to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough’s game against Luton Town this weekend will provide a perfect opportunity for the youngsters on the peripheries of the first-team squad to show what they are capable of.

In recent weeks, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has given chances to midfielder Connor Malley and striker Josh Coburn. Both have impressed, with Malley being awarded the Man of the Match by Sky Sports in his debut game against Rotherham United, whereas Coburn scored on his home debut a few days later.

Both players will likely be used again in the last two fixtures of the season as Middlesbrough take on Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers respectively.

The report states that their game against the Hatters on Saturday will be ‘as good an opportunity as any’ for the youngsters. Given they host Wycombe on the final day, there may be a lot riding on that particular game for the away side given their relegation threatened situation.

Goalkeeper Sol Brynn could also be given his first game. The 20-year-old has been third-choice behind Marcus Bettinelli and Jordan Archer so far this campaign, however, Warnock has stated that he hopes to give Brynn his debut in the coming weeks.

Fulham loanee Bettinelli has fallen out of favour at the Riverside recently and Archer has been between the sticks in their last two wins. But Brynn could deputise in goal against Luton in his place on Saturday.

There could be additional debutants this weekend too. The likes of Hayden Hackney, Jack Robinson, and William Kokolo have all been named amongst the substitutes against Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday and could feature at Kenilworth Road.