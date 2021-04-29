Derby County manager Wayne Rooney spoke to the press today, ahead of his side’s trip to Swansea City this weekend.

Rooney finds his side in 21-st-place of the Championship table heading to South Wales. They’ve just four points separating them from both Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday, with the Millers still having a game in hand.

Speaking to DerbyshireLive, Rooney noted the pressure on his players ahead of this weekend, but urged them to relish the ‘challenge’ that lies ahead:

Of course there is pressure, Derby County is a big football club. The players know what they have to do (at Swansea). We have to enjoy the challenge. We have to prove we are a good team.

Elsewhere, Derby County have seen their takeover bid stall. Erik Alonso is the club’s prospective new owner with his bid undergoing rigorous EFL checks, causing inevitable delays.

Steve Nicholson quoted Rooney from his pre-match press conference, writing: “Rooney says he hasn’t spoken to the players once about the takeover, the focus is very much on the football”, but also quoted Rooney as saying he ‘knows everything’ about the ongoing bid.

It’s all a lot to take in for Derby County and at such a pivotal time in the club’s modern history.

They’ve come so close to reaching the Premier League in recent seasons, last reaching the play-off final under Frank Lampard in 2019. But the club’s demise has been in the making for some time and now it looks like they could finally pay for all the mismanagement.

A win against Swansea City could confirm their Championship safety providing Rotherham United lose at home to Blackburn Rovers.