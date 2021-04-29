Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has reportedly agreed to a new three-year deal with the club, having landed the role on a short-term basis earlier in the season.

The Bristol City boss, formerly of Hull City, Derby County and Watford to name a few, is best known for his time in charge of Leicester City.

Many feel it was his hard work which laid the foundations for their still-remarkable Premier League feat in 2016, having guided the club from League One to the Premier League during two separate stints previously.

His side won the League One title in 2009 before he left for Hull City, returning in 2011 to eventually claim the Championship crown with Leicester City in 2014.

Spells elsewhere in England have received mixed reviews. But his most recent showing at Watford suggested he was still a manager with a lot to offer – since arriving at Ashton Gate though, results have been mixed.

He gave the club that initial new-manager boost but is now winless in eight, free-falling down the Championship to find themselves in 18th-place ahead of the final two games of the season.

The Robins could yet finish perilously close to the drop. Their safety is confirmed but things were worsening rapidly under Pearson, and Bristol City were looking as though they were heading for another managerial change in the summer.

Now though, Pearson’s supposed new three-year deal (all but) confirms his position in the dugout beyond this term and despite the downturn in form, Robins fans have good reason to believe that better fortune lies around the corner.

Over the course of his two Leicester spells, Pearson oversaw 289 games and won 140 of those. He was given time at Leicester City, was shown the belief by the board to bring him back after his Leicester venture and it thoroughly paid off – Leicester are not only Premier League winners but are now firmly establishing themselves at the higher ends of the Premier League.

Pearson is experienced in the Football League and of all the managers who were on the market at the start of the season, he stood out. Pearson was linked to most every available job before coming to Bristol City, having been strongly linked to Sheffield Wednesday at one point.

Obviously though, Pearson can only perform as well as his highers allow him to. Steve and Jon Lansdown met with Pearson last week to discuss his future and are optimistic that his long-term confirmation will give the club some stability (something which should’ve been spotted at the time of his initial appointment), and they hold the key to City’s success just as much as Pearson.

The club had spent well but profited well under Lee Johnson too. How the club will enter the summer window though given the financial hardships of the past season and the long-list of players set to leave remains unclear, but one crucially important thing is clear – Pearson’s Bristol City project can now start to take shape.