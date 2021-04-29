QPR’s Lyndon Dykes has broken a 17-year-long record with his recent scoring form a record previously held by Paul Furlong.

Dykes has scored six goals in his last six appearances for QPR. They’ve all come within the space of this month and OptaJoe’s Jack Supple has uncovered that the Scot has broken a long-standing record in doing so:

Lyndon Dykes is the first QPR player to score 6+ league goals in a single month since Paul Furlong in September 2004 (7 goals). 🔵#QPR⚪️ https://t.co/zUig2NlFEo — Jack Supple (@JTSupple) April 28, 2021

It comes after an arduous debut season in England for the 25-year-old. He joined from Livingston in the summer and became Mark Warburton’s marquee signing of the pre-season, but undoubtedly struggled up until last month.

Before the start of April, Dykes had registered six goals 33 Championship appearances. Four of those came from the spot as well, capping what was a really tough spell for the Scotland no.9.

He quickly became a scapegoat through a tough first half of the season but after some prolonged faith from his manager, Dykes is starting to provide the goods.

His six goals this month have taken his season tally to 12. It makes him QPR’s top-scorer in the Championship and what’s more impressive is that his goals have all differed.

Dykes has shown his aerial threat having scored some incredible headed efforts – his opener against Sheffield Wednesday to name one – and has scored with some emphatic finishes from inside the box.

Individually and as a team, QPR are really starting to lay the foundations for a top-six charge in the 2021/22 campaign and Dykes could yet be the man to fire QPR into a play-off place next time round.