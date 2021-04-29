Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan has confirmed that there’s ‘no relegation clause’ in his contract.

Bannan, 31, signed an extended Sheffield Wednesday contract in February. He penned a two-year extension to his current deal that was due to expire this summer.

Now though, following reports yesterday that a host of Sheffield Wednesday players would face reductions in their pay in the event of relegation, Sheffield Star’s Joe Crann has shared this update from Bannan:

Barry Bannan just said there’s no relegation clause in his #SWFC contract. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) April 29, 2021

That seemingly cements Bannan’s place at Sheffield Wednesday going into next season. There was previous rumours that Bannan’s contract did have a relegation clause which would’ve given him a ‘get-out’ if Wednesday were to be relegated.

Relegation seems to be an inevitability now – the Owls currently sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table and still with a four-point gap to safety to make up in their final two games of the season.

They face Nottingham Forest this weekend, with a final day showing at Derby County which could yet decide either side’s fate in the Championship.

Bannan has been a shining light for Wednesday once again this season. But fans might be fearful of Brentford reigniting their previous interest in the Scot, with links having resurfaced as we near the end of the season.

He’s now matched his appearances tally of 44 from the last season, scoring two goals and grabbing five assists. It’d be a huge loss for Wednesday if they were to lose Bannan, but this morning’s news of his contract will give fans added hope of seeing him at Hillsborough next season.