Speaking on the Celtic Huddle Podcast, former Celtic defender Mark Wilson revealed the Hoops are looking to sign Sunderland forward Charlie Wyke this summer.

The Sunderland talisman has been attracting plenty of attention from Championship clubs in the build up to the opening of the transfer window. This is primarily down to his 25 goals this season, which put him second in the top scorer standings in League One.

Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City and Millwall are all reportedly keen in the second tier.

However, those sides now face competition from Scottish giants Celtic. Having lost out to rivals Rangers for the Premiership title they will be looking to bolster their options ahead of next season to beat the Gers to silverware.

“It’s understood that Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke is on a list of potential summer signings,” said Wilson on the podcast.

“Looking into him, he’s scored 30 goals this season in League One. He’s 28-years-old and he’s available on a free transfer.”

Wyke will see his current contract come to an end in June at the Stadium of Light and he will become a free agent. There is still a possibility the 28-year-old could stay at his current club, especially if they can secure promotion back up to the Championship.

They sit third in the league table as things stand, but look to be out of the running to get into the automatic spots. They will presumably need to try their luck through the play-offs and if they are successful in their pursuit of promotion, they would ideally like to keep Wyke at the club.

If he was to sign for Celtic, he would be in direct competition with the likes of Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths and Albian Ajeti.