Sunderland have released their accounts for the 2019/20 season, showing a loss of £5.8million according to Sunderland Echo’s Phil Smith.

Giving some insight into the matter, Sunderland Echo reporter Smith tweeted:

The club's overall wage bill continued to fall, down from £23,569,000 to £14,504,000. (This is for all staff employed by the club). — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) April 29, 2021

The club's turnover was hit significantly by the end of parachute payments. Television and media revenue fell from £39,948,000 to £17,195,000. Gate receipts fell by almost £3,000,000 partially reflecting the loss of three home games due to the pandemic. — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) April 29, 2021

Payment to directors across the year totalled £515,962. This includes a payement for compensation for loss of office amounting to £131,900. — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) April 29, 2021

Bali Mumba left Sunderland to join Norwich City last summer, with reports claiming that Norwich paid Sunderland a fee of £350,000, and with Joe Hugill joining Manchester United for a reported fee of £300,000 last October.

Ahead of the 2019/20 season, George Honeyman joined Hull City for an initial £250,000 with the same amount included in later add-ons.

The loss has almost been halved from the previous 2018/19 season. Accounts released for the campaign reported a loss of £11million due to ‘exceptional operating expenses’.

For the past two seasons, Sunderland have set about cutting their wage bill which previously included some heavy Premier League wage packets.

Ahead of the 2019/20 season alone, the Black Cats offloaded high-earners such as Lee Cattermole, Bryan Oviedo and Honeyman, whose exit reportedly slashed £500,000 off of the club’s wage bill at the time.

Pastures new are on the horizon for Sunderland though. This season they’ve seen a change in manager and a change in ownership too, and with a promotion bid currently in the making.

But Lee Johnson’s side marked seven games without a win when they lost at home to top-six rivals Blackpool in midweek, with a long-haul trip to Plymouth Argyle next on the cards.