Stockport County have recalled ex-Football League striker Richie Bennett from his loan spell at Hartlepool United, as announced by their official club website.

Eyebrows were raised when the Hatters decided to loan him out to a National League rival earlier this month but they have now brought him back to Edgeley Park.

Bennett, who is 30 years old, scored five goals in four games for the Pools.

He will now be looking to help Stockport make their long-awaited return to the Football League.

Bennett is an experienced forward and played for the likes of Curzon Ashton, Mossley and Northwich Victoria before Barrow signed him in 2016.

He spent a single season at Holker Street and caught the eye with the Bluebirds, scoring 22 goals in all competitions to earn a move to the Football League with Carlisle United.

The 6ft 4inc attacker spent two years on the books at Brunton Park and managed 12 goals altogether. The Cumbrians then loaned him out to Morecambe before letting him leave permanently for Port Vale in 2019.

He spent part of last season with the Valiants and scored seven goals in all competitions before Stockport lured him to non-league in March last year.

Bennett only managed four goals for the Hatters before his loan switch to Hartlepool and beat that tally in five games at Victoria Park.

He is now back in the North West and will be in Stockport’s squad for the weekend.