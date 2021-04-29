Paul Heckingbottom is on Sheffield United’s managerial shortlist, as per a report by Sky Sports.

The ex-Barnsley boss has been in caretaker charge of Sheffield United since Chris Wilder’s departure.

Heckingbottom, who is 43 years old, has one won of his six games in charge of the Yorkshire side.

The Blades are in the hunt for a new manager to lead them into the Championship next season and have narrowed their shortlist down to five candidates now.

Their chief executive Stephen Bettis has said: “We have now cut our search down to a shortlist of five candidates, which includes Paul Heckingbottom, who has performed commendably in the circumstances, and the board of directors will continue to take time to deliberate whilst the current season remains in progress.”

Heckingbottom was previously Sheffield United’s Under-23’s boss before being handed their first-team role on an interim basis.

He has previously managed fellow Yorkshire side Barnsley and guided them to promotion to the Championship in 2016. He also won the Football League Trophy in the same season, which was the Tykes’ first cup final victory since 1912.

His side then finished 14th in the Championship in his full year at that level before Leeds United lured him away from Oakwell.

Heckingbottom’s time at Elland Road didn’t work out and he was replaced by Marcelo Bielsa in the summer of 2018. He has since worked in Scotland at Hibernian but that role ended in the sack in November 2019.

Could he be back managing in the Championship next term with Sheffield United now?