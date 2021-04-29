Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz was a wanted man in the Football League earlier this season.

Portsmouth, Swindon Town and Gillingham were interested in loaning him last October, as reported by Football Insider.

Bogusz, who is 19 years old, instead ended up jetting off to Spain to join UD Logrones.

He could now head out the exit door at Leeds United again with Football Insider now reporting that Legia Warsaw are submitting a loan bid for him.

Bogusz was given the green light to join Logrones earlier this season to get more experience under his belt and could now be on his way back to Poland for the next campaign, ruling out any chance of Portsmouth, Swindon or Gillingham rekindling any lingering interest.

The Poland Under-21 international started his career at Ruch Chorzów and made his senior debut for them at the age of 16. He went onto make 33 appearances for the Polish outfit and chipped in with five goals in all competitions.

Leeds then signed him in January 2019 for an undisclosed fee and he has since been a key player for the Whites’ Under-23’s side.

He was handed his first-team debut by Marcelo Bielsa in a League Cup game against Stoke City last year and has since played once more for the Yorkshire side.

Bogusz has spent this term out on loan in Spain and is wanted by Legia Warsaw now.