Newcastle United would ‘ideally’ like to keep Watford-linked Karl Darlow for next season, as per a report by the Chronicle Live.

The goalkeeper is believed to be a target for Watford going into the summer.

However, Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is a big fan of his and would like him to stay in the North-East to continue to compete with Martin Dubravka for their number one spot.

Darlow, who is 30 years old, still has four years left on his contract at St James’ Park having signed a new deal until 2025 last September. Birmingham City were keen on him last summer, as reported by journalist Alan Nixon, but the Blues couldn’t get the deal done in the end.

He has since made 25 appearances for Newcastle this season and has been helping them battle against the drop in the Premier League.

The Northampton-born stopper joined the Toon Army in 2014 from Nottingham Forest and has since made 89 appearances for them in all competitions.

He has never quite managed to nail down the permanent role of their first choice ‘keeper so he could be tempted if Watford come in with an offer this summer, especially after their recent promotion back to the top flight.

Darlow spent time on the books at Aston Villa as a youngster before joining Nottingham Forest. He then went on to play over 100 games for the Reds before landing a move to Newcastle seven years ago.

Bruce wants to keep hold of him for next term but could Watford try and tempt him away?