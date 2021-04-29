Everton have plans to integrate Anthony Gordon into their first-team for next season, as per a report by The Athletic.

The winger has struggled to make an impact on loan at Preston North End in this campaign but is still highly-rated by Everton.

Gordon, who is 20 years old, was given the green light to leave on loan to the Lilywhites in January despite other interest from Blackburn Rovers and AFC Bournemouth, as reported at the time by Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas.

He has since made 11 appearances for Preston in all competitions and is due to return to Goodison Park this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side could keep him for the next campaign as cover in their attacking areas, especially if the Brazilian Bernard is sold.

Gordon is from Liverpool and joined Everton’s ranks at the age of 11. He has since risen up through their academy and has been a key player for their youth sides over the past few years.

He was handed his senior debut for the Toffees in a Europa League clash against Apollon Limassol in December 2017 and has since played 19 more times for the Premier League side.



Gordon’s winter loan switch to Preston was a chance to get some game time which he has done.

However, despite not being able to chip in with any goals or assists yet for the Lancashire side, he is still believed to be part of Everton’s squad next term.