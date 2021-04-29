Swansea City ‘would be keen’ on another loan deal for Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, as detailed in a report by the Chronicle Live.

The ex-England youth international has impressed on loan at Swansea City for the past two seasons.

Woodman, who is 24 years old, has helped the Swans reach the Championship Play-Offs in both of his two campaign at the Liberty Stadium.

Steve Cooper’s side are eager to bring him back for a third spell and could even test Newcastle’s resolve with a permanent offer if they are promoted to the Premier League this term.

The Chronicle Live’s report also reads that Arsenal and Celtic are said to be ‘long term admirers’ of Woodman so Swansea may not be the only club interested in luring him away from the North-East this summer.

However, he is highly-rated by Steve Bruce’s side and they see him as their number one for the future.

Woodman was on the books at Crystal Palace as a youngster before switching to Newcastle in 2013. He has since played four times for the Toon.

He has also spent time away on loan at Hartlepool United, Crawley Town, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen in the past to get experience under his belt.

Woodman’s focus at the moment will be on helping Swansea return to the top flight and it will be interesting to see what lies in store for him this summer.