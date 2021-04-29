Newcastle United have joined Norwich City and Leicester City in the race to sign Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer, reports Glasgow Live.

Glasgow Live report that Newcastle United have stated their interest in signing Ajer, 23, who has also been linked with Leicester City and newly-promoted Championship side Norwich City going into the summer.

The report states that Celtic have previously valued Ajer at £25million. But the defender is out of contract next year and Newcastle supposedly think that will tempt Celtic into selling him for a cut-price this summer.

The Magpies believe £8million will seal the deal – conveniently the same amount that Norwich City paid for Ben Gibson once their Premier League promotion was sealed.

Reports from Eastern Daily Press claim that Ajer’s links to Norwich City have been somewhat ‘overstated’. But Daniel Farke is understood to want some quality additions to his starting line up going into next season and Ajer would be just that.

Now in his fourth full season with the Scottish club, Ajer has this time round featured 32 times in the Scottish Premiership and score the one goal.

He’s become a key player for Celtic and they’ll be slightly concerned about his situation going into the summer, fearful that they might lose him for a bargain fee due to his contract expiring at the end of next season.

The Canaries would do well to beat the likes of Newcastle and Leicester to the move. But that £8million estimation might give Farke hope of landing him over the summer months.

Norwich City next go in action against Reading at the weekend, where they have a chance to claim the Championship crown.