Sunderland loan man Jordan Jones is ‘set’ to be offloaded by Rangers on a permanent basis this summer, as per a report by Football Insider.

The winger was given the green light to leave on loan for Sunderland in January and is expected to be sold for good at the end of the season.

Jones, who is 26 years old, has impressed with the Black Cats since his move to League One and Lee Johnson’s side would like to bring him back to the Stadium of Light. However, their chances of landing him depend on whether they are promoted.

If not, the likes of Middlesbrough, Barnsley and Stoke City could swoop in as the trio are believed to be interested in him this summer, as reported by TEAMtalk.

Read: Barnsley target not wanted by Huddersfield Town

Jones joined Rangers in 2019 from Kilmarnock but has found it tough to get game time at Ibrox. He played just 14 games in the whole of the last campaign and only played four times in all competitions this term.

He started his career at Middlesbrough and had loan spells at Cambridge United and Hartlepool before moving up to Scotland.

The Northern Ireland international’s time at Rangers appears to be coming to an end and it will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.

Read: Player released by Middlesbrough last summer finds new club

Jones’ immediate focus will be on helping Sunderland try and return to the Championship with the Play-Offs on the horizon again for the North East outfit.