Huddersfield Town are not interested in signing Morecambe winger Carlos Mendes Gomes at this stage, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Reports from Football League World that Huddersfield Town are eyeing a move for the League Two starlet are inaccurate.

The same source have also suggested that the likes of Barnsley, Luton Town and Sunderland are also keen on him.

Mendes Gomes, who is 22 years old, has had an impressive past season with Morecambe and they will face a battle to keep hold of him this summer.

He has scored 15 goals in all competitions so far in this campaign for Derek Adams’ side to fire them into surprise promotion contention.

The pacey wide man was born in Senegal but moved to Spain as a youngster before spells in the academies at Getafe and Atletico Madrid.

Gomes then moved to England and played in non-league for West Didsbury & Chorlton. He scored seven goals in 50 games for the North West Counties League outfit.

He was then scouted by Morecambe in May 2018 and has since broken into their first-team in the Football League.

Gomes has turned out to be an impressive find by the Shrimps and he looks poised for a move up the leagues.

Huddersfield have been linked but have poured cold water on the speculation. Will this open the door for the likes of Barnsley, Luton and Sunderland to swoop in?