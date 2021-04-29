Rotherham United are set to back manager Paul Warne going into next season, even if the club suffers from relegation into League One this season.

Rotherham United still have a shot at Championship safety with three games of their season remaining. It’s been another tough showing in the second-tier for them and relegation looks increasingly likely.

They lost one of their two remaining games in hand in midweek, falling to a 1-0 defeat at Brentford. It leaves them with one game in hand over Derby County and with a four-point gap to make up.

But reports yesterday stated the Millers’ stance on Warne – the club will stick by him going into the next season, whether they find themselves in the Championship or League One.

Commenting on the matter, Rotherham Advertiser’s Paul Davis shared this on Twitter:

Paul Warne's job being safe is the best news of a very difficult season. I get to see what goes on behind the scenes. He admits he doesn't get everything right but devotes his life to trying to. No stone unturned. Has a moral compass and is a real leader. #rufc lucky to have him. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) April 28, 2021

Warne has had his critics throughout the campaign. His team selection and in-game management has often been pulled under the spotlight by fans, but on the whole they seem to appreciate the job he’s doing.

Operating on one of, if not the league’s tightest budget, Warne has arguably worked miracles to even get Rotherham into the Championship, let alone give them a fighting chance of survival with two games to go.

He’s a man who knows the club inside out and it might just be a case of rebuilding for the Championship time and time again until eventually, it sticks.

Up next for Rotherham United is an all-important home clash v Blackburn Rovers this weekend.