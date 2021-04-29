Norwich City Premier League planning is already taking shape, with a host of transfer rumours coming in and out of Carrow Road.

Daniel Farke’s side sealed promotion earlier in the month and have the chance to claim the Championship crown when they host Reading this weekend.

It’d be a fitting end to what’s been a superb season for Norwich City, and here we give you the lowdown on all the transfer gossip at the club:

Eastern Daily Press have ruled Norwich City out of a summer move for Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury. Links have recently emerged linking the central midfielder to Carrow Road, though EDP deem them ‘wide of the mark.

Norwich are in the market for a defensive midfielder though. Oliver Skipp is due to return to Spurs and Norwich’s chances of bringing him back on loan look to be thinning. Farke still has plenty of time to fill that gap, and plenty of options to assess.

In the same report, EDP explain how Kris Ajer is still a target of Norwich’s, though the club’s interest in the Celtic man has been ‘overstated’ in some reports.

The 23-year-old is supposedly keen on a ‘fresh start’ and could become the second defensive signing through the doors at Carrow Road after Ben Gibson’s move was made permanent.

This morning, reports have suggested that Everton are no longer interested in Max Aarons. The 21-year-old looked bound for Goodison Park but the Toffees are thought to be considering other options now.

That could leave the door open for the likes of Manchester United and West Ham who’ve recently been linked, or it could boost Norwich’s chances of retaining Aarons for another season in the Premier League.