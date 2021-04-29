Middlesbrough are bracing themselves for significant interest this summer in Djed Spence – the young defender has caught the eye of several teams, according to the Northern Echo.

Boro officials are aware of strong interest in the 20-year-old from two or three different quarters, with scouting teams having been focusing their attention on Spence over the last few months.

It could leave Boro boss with a decision to make about Spence as the defender’s current contract only runs until the summer of 2023.

Spence has been on the radar of Premier League clubs for quite a while now, with Tottenham known to have been strong admirers in the early stages of the youngster’s career.

Spence joined Boro after leaving Fulham’s academy at a young age and went on to make his senior debut for the in 2018 in the League Cup against Notts County.

He established himself as a first-team regular under Jonathan Woodgate in the 2019-20 season and has continued his development under Warnock this term.

Spence has made 37 appearances this season, although has only started three of Boro’s last six games with him now finding competition in his position.

Spence will not be the only Boro player in demand this summer, as Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier are also commanding significant interest. Burnley are reportedly lining up another offer from Fry, having previously had a bid of £8m turned down, while Tavernier’s performances in the first half of the season in particular saw him linked with a number of top-flight clubs, including Newcastle United.

However, Warnock has made it publicly clear in recent months that neither Fry or Tavernier will be sold this summer and chairman Steve Gibson has reportedly backed Warnock in that stance.

At this stage, there has been no such public guarantee over Spence, which might help explain the spike of interest in securing his services over the last few weeks.

If Boro do decide to sell than they’ll make sure they will be getting the best possible deal for the club as there is expected to be a major overhaul of the squad this summer.