Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has discussed Sam Cosgrove’s presence at the club, and his plans for the man signed from Aberdeen in January.

Cosgrove, 24, joined Birmingham City in the winter transfer window for a reported fee of £2million. Since, he’s managed just 96 minutes of Championship football across 10 substitute appearances for Blues, having been an unused sub in the last two outings.

But Bowyer sees Cosgrove as an important player in the future. Speaking to Birmingham Live, Bowyer backed Cosgrove to replace Lukas Jutkiewicz in the long-run, saying:

Sam is a player that is young and learning the game, I would say. I see him as a replacement for Jutkiewicz, as in a like-for-like player and he is learning. He is improving, even in the time I have been here I have seen him improve every day. His movement is getting better, his hold-up play is getting better, his finishing is getting better so he is improving. Maybe in a year’s time or maybe next season step in, step up and then take over from Jukey? Then he be the No. 1 and Jukey come off the bench? I don’t know. I don’t know what the thinking was.

Jutkiewicz turned 32 last month. After a tough start to the season under Aitor Karanka, the Englishman has since netted five goals sunder Bowyer, taking his season tally up to seven in the Championship.

It was Karanka though who handed Jutkiewicz fresh competition up front when he brought in Cosgrove in January. It seems like Bowyer is better-suited to bring the best out of Cosgrove given the way he’s instilled life back into Jutkiewicz, and fans will be excited to see how he fares in the next campaign.

Cosgrove was prolific up in Scotland with Aberdeen and gained some good experience up there. The Championship is a different ball game though and with competition from the likes of Jutkiewicz, Scott Hogan and of late, Jonathan Leko who’s been in contention, it could leave Cosgrove with a bit of work to do before he’s Blues’ no.9.