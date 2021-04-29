Liverpool Echo reporter Phil Kirkbride has claimed that Everton are looking ‘at other options now’ when pressed about Max Aarons – the Norwich City man has also been linked with Manchester United and West Ham.

Aarons, 21, has featured 43 times in the Championship for Norwich Cit this season, scoring twice. He’s been a standout performer from start to finish and it’s led to what’s seems like a inevitable summer move.

Everton and Manchester United were the two teams thought to be front-runners in the race for Aarons going into this summer.

Soon after Norwich sealed their promotion, it was first reported that Aarons preferred Everton over United, and that Norwich City had confirmed their stance that they were willing to sell him this summer.

Then West Ham joined the race. The Englishman has a supposed £30million price tag but now, writing in a Liverpool Echo Q&A, Kirkbride has given this interesting update on Aarons:

We reported a few months ago that he was under consideration but Carlo had yet to run the rule over him. Our information now is that the club are looking at other options now.

Daniel Farke’s side secured promotion earlier in the month but still have the Championship crown to claim.

It’d be their second in three seasons and it’d come after what’s been a sterling performance from the Canaries following their Premier League relegation last season, with a a chance to claim the title when they host Reading this weekend.

Aarons looks set to move on but with Everton seemingly turning their attention elsewhere, it could spell Manchester United or West ham, or it could even boost Norwich’s chances of keeping him going into next season.