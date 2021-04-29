Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has provided an update on Derby County players’ wages amid Erik Alonso’s delayed takeover bid.

Alonso is in pole position to take full control of Derby County. He was linked with the club earlier in the season after his Sheffield Wednesday fall-out, and was earlier in the month reported to have an agreement in place with current owner Mel Morris.

Though Alonso’s bid is thought to be going through the proper financial checks conducted by the EFL, hence why the bid is delaying. But Dorsett has shared an insight into matters on Twitter, explaining how the playing staff have been reassured that they’ll receive full wages on Friday:

#dcfc players have been reassured they will be paid their full wages on time this Friday, despite delays in Erik Alonso’s takeover. Wages were 4weeks late in December whilst Shiekh Khaled takeover was pending; that won’t happen this time-the £1.2m bill will be paid by Morris. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) April 28, 2021

Sheikh Khaled’s proposed takeover almost seems an age ago now. His deal was the one that Morris and the fans expected to go through at the start of the campaign, though delays in that bid eventually led to Morris cutting any sort of ties between Khaled and Derby County.

Now, fans will be fearing a similar fate with Alonso. The Spaniard is a controversial character and not your typical club chairman in the Championship, with a certain Raja Sapta Oktahari thought to be funding Alonso’s bid and the Indonesian investor now becoming ‘central’ to the EFL’s investigation into the takeover (Sun on Sunday (25.04. pg. 59).

On the pitch, Derby remain four points above and the drop zone. They have two games of the season remaining having seen Rotherham squander one of their games in hand in midweek, leaving them with just the one.

Wayne Rooney’s side go in action against Swansea City this weekend.