Derby County are in a very precarious position in the Sky Bet Championship at this moment in time – the table doesn’t lie.

21st in the table and just four points ahead of Rotherham United who have a game in hand over the Rams and a better goal difference.

The Millers could hunt the Rams down and, in doing so, relegate them to playing League One football next season.

However, one ray of light comes from Derbyshire Live reporter Chris Watson who says that whilst the Eric Alonso takeover might be delayed, it will not impact the players like previous takeover delays had.

Previous takeover delay leads to missed wages

Derby announced in November 2020 that a deal had been struck with the Bin Zayed International group that would see Mel Morris cede control of the Rams to Abu Dhabi royal family member Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan.

Delay after delay, false hope after false hope saw the takeover falter, stumble and then finally get called off as the debacle it had become – leaving the club “furious“.

Part of this faltering takeover saw Derby players not receiving their wages for December on time – a sign many might have interpreted as a bit off.

New takeover – wages not to be delayed

Derbyshire Live reporter Watson’s reports that whilst the No Limits Sports Limited early April takeover is delayed awaiting EFL approval, it won’t affect player wages.

Watson adds that current owner Mel Morris will foot the £1.2m wage bill for April, something that Sky Sports reported on earlier.

However, Sky Sports report mentioned that this is something that Morris is “reluctant to continue” doing this “in future months.”