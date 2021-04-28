Mansfield Town are busy preparing for next season and have eight summer targets in mind, as per a report by the Mansfield Chad.

Experienced midfielder Stephen Quinn has spent this past campaign on loan at Mansfield Town from Burton Albion and he could be one of them.

Quinn, who is 35 years old, has made 20 appearances for the Stags since his January loan switch and they are planning talks with him.

He is out of contract at parent club Burton this summer and is poised to become available on a free transfer.

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough has said: “We will certainly have a chat with Stephen Quinn and see what his position is, but I think we have done most of our business in terms of existing players.”

Quinn is a player Clough knows well from managing him at former club Sheffield United and he has slotted in nicely at Mansfield.

The Republic of Ireland international played for Hull City from 2012 to 2015 and was a key player for the Tigers, making 97 appearances in all competitions.

He helped the East Yorkshire club gain promotion to the Premier League in his first year at the KCOM Stadium before being part of their squad who reached the FA Cup final in 2014.



Quinn then played for Reading and spent three years on the books at the Madejski Stadium before moving back up north to Burton.

He has been a useful player on loan at Mansfield this term and their fans could see “Quinniesta” signing on a permanent basis.

